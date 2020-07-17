WATCH LIVE: Family of veteran who died at Soldiers’ Home files federal lawsuit

Watch Live at 11AM

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of a veteran who died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, has filed a federal lawsuit against the facility’s superintendent, and four other officials.

Lawyers for the family of Joseph Sniadach announced the lawsuit this morning against embattled Superintendent Bennett Walsh, former Secretary of veteran Affairs Secretary Francisco Urena, and three other medical officials at the Soldiers’ Home.

Lawyers Tom Lesser and Michael Aleo say, Sniadach died of the virus, because the Soldiers’ Home did not follow guidance from the state and federal government on how to prevent an outbreak.

Seventy-six veterans died after testing positive for COVID-19, and it spread to 84 other residents who have now recovered.

You can watch the news conference LIVE streaming on WWLP.com at 11AM.