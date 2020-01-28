Family-owned car dealership in Easthampton closing soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family-owned business is closing its doors in Easthampton.

For 80 years, Cernak Buick in Easthampton has sold cars, but come next month, their doors will be closed for good.

The ‘mom and pop’ car dealership on Northampton Street has been facing financial challenges. The company says ‘big box stores’ have been slowly putting them out of business.

According to Jennifer Cernak, who is one of the owners, it is the last single-line Buick dealer in New England and one of the last in the country. There is no exact date on when the dealership will close, but it’s estimated that it will close sometime next month.

Cernak said many customers have thanked them for their business, and the more than 20 employees are grateful for the years.

The dealership recently celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2015.