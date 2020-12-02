Family owned jewelry store opens in Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Furnari Jewelers has opened a store location in the Holyoke Mall. The family owned business sells fine jewelry, such as wedding sets, watches and pearls.

“While Holyoke Mall is made up of many national retailers, we are also home to numerous locally owned businesses such as Theory Skate & Snow, The Greek Place restaurant, Graphic Stop and A Touch of Beauty Salon, so it’s nice to welcome another local family to the shopping center,” General Manager for Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, Bill Rogalski said.

Store owner, Joey Furnari has hired seven employees for this location. Furnari has another store located in Enfield, Connecticut.

Furnari Jewelers is located on the upper level near Apple.