SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family Pizzeria Europa Restaurant in Springfield is celebrating 50 years of business on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. will join Family Pizzeria Europa Restaurant to celebrate 50 Years in business in the Springfield community, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to the Buonfiglio family on running a successful business for 50 years. Family Pizza has been a staple in our community for generations and offers a delicious menu of pizzas, grinders, and more. Thank you for your continued belief and investment in our Springfield and wishing you all the best and continued success as you celebrate your 50th anniversary in business. Cheers – Saluti!”

The celebration is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Family Pizzeria Europa Restaurant in Springfield.