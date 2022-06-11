SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family Pride Day at the Springfield Museums, celebrating diversity, equality and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A day full of rainbow themed activities for all ages.

“Museums are for everyone and we want every family in our region to feel wanted and welcome at the museum,” said Jenny Powers, Director of Science at Springfield Museums.

Members of the Springfield community were glad to see the local organization showing support for pride and offering an opportunity to educate younger generations. Angela Santos of Springfield told 22News the impact she hopes the event will have on her daughter.

“To show her about pride and spreading the love, that everybody is different and all the colorful stuff…. she loves rainbows,” Angela said.

Organizers of Saturday’s event wanted to emphasis family and the important role a family’s support plays for the members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“A lot of children have come out at a very young age, so they deserve to see a place that’s right for them. Or if they have same sex parents they also deserve to see a place where their family is reflected,” Powers continued.

Saturday’s Pride event was the first of what organizers hope to be many future Family Pride Day celebrations to come at Springfield Museums.