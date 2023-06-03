SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums will be hosting Family Pride Day on Saturday.
The event is free with museum admission and is described as a celebration of diversity, equality, and family, featuring activities for all ages, according to their website.
Activities will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. across a variety of exhibits. The schedule is as follows:
Who Are You? 10 am-4 pm
Make a popsicle stick Who that represents who You are. Located in the Cat’s Corner, Lower Level, Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum
Personal Pride Flags, 10:30 am-4 pm
Design a “Pride” flag that represents you! Located in the Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum
The Cat in the Hat, 11 am-1 pm & 2-4 pm
Take a selfie with the famous feline in Mammal Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum
Pride Buttons, 11 am-3 pm
Customize a button that represents who you are at the Quadrangle Green (Rain location: Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum)
Tree of Voices, 11 am-3 pm
Write a message or affirmation for yourself or for someone else on their Tree of Voices in the Quadrangle Green
Community Weaving, 11 am-3 pm
Add your threads to the community tapestry in the Canavan Gallery Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum
Dance Party on the Quad, 11 am-3 pm
Make a streamer and have a dance party on the Quadrangle Green!
Pride Flags, 11 am-3 pm
Pick up a pride flag and wave it high. While supplies last. Quadrangle Green (Rain location: Habitat Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum)
Representation Matters, 11 am-3 pm
Learn more about LGBTQ+ scientists and inventors in the Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum
Reading Corner, 11 am-3 pm
Explore a selection of stories in Mammal Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum
Friendship Bracelets, 12-4 pm
Create a beaded bracelet with a message for yourself or someone you love in the Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum
Drag Story Hour with Patty Bourrée, 1 & 2 pm
Join us in enjoying a fun read-aloud with special guest Patty Bourrée from Drag Story Hour Boston in the Science Workshop, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum