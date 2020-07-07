Family reunion drive-by parade to kick off for Springfield seniors at Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno will be attending a festive family reunion drive-by parade for Springfield seniors at Raymond A. Jordan Senior Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the parade is set to begin at 11 a.m.at the senior center located on 1476 Roosevelt Avenue. Mayor Sarno will be accompanied by Health and Human Services Commission Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico.

“Though we cannot be together in person during these extraordinary and
unprecedented times, we remain together in spirit. We are all so excited to see everyone during this family reunion parade for our seniors and we are all looking forward to the good times and memories, we can share together as we continue to work together to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

Everyone attending the parade is asked to wear a mask due to the ongoing pandemic. Participants are also encouraged to decorate their cars and say hello while passing by the booths.

