CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A family is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing daughter.

According to the family, 14-year-old Gabriella Buchanan was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Front Street in Chicopee. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and jean shorts. She may also carrying or wearing a black hoodie and a small white backpack. She has hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair, is 5’5″ in height and weighs 120 pounds.

Chicopee Police Lt. Holly Cote told 22News detectives are actively conducting an investigation. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700.