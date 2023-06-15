SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Family and community activists spoke out on Thursday about the possible release of Frederick Pinney, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the 2014 killing of 29-year-old Tayclair Moore.

The group gathered at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield for a hearing on whether Pinney should be released while waiting for his appeal. Tayclair Moore was found strangled to death in her home on Agnes Street in Springfield, and for many years her family has demanded fair justice and accountability in the 2014 murder case.

Tayclair’s sister Kenyetta Alston told 22News, “My sister hasn’t been getting fair justice. We’re just here, she’s not here, you know. For him to ask to be released, we can’t ask for her to come back. She’s not here with us but this man wants to be out? After he took her life?”

Pinney had been put on trial for the killing in 2016, but the case ended in a mistrial. Since then, there have been numerous delays in the case and Pinney was eventually released on bail during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frederick Pinney was sentenced in March of this year to 9-10 years in state prison. According to a family spokesperson, his release is being taken under advisement by Judge Callan and he remains in custody at this time.