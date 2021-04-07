Family surprises grandmother with car parade for 99th birthday in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow family surprised their grandmother with a car parade Tuesday for her 99th birthday!

Philomena “Minnie” Miller has been hit hard by the pandemic. Minnie frequently visited the East Longmeadow Senior Center and due to the pandemic, she missed seeing her friends. She had also lost her daughter back in May.

Her family thought what better way to celebrate her birthday than with a car parade of more than 50 vehicles full of her friends and family. Minnie couldn’t believe her family found so many people to wish her a happy birthday! In particular, Minnie was happy to see her longtime best friend Mary who recently celebrated her 100th birthday in June.

Minnie and her longtime friend Mary (Credit: Alex Bigelow)

The parade was put together by her son-in-law Lester, grandchildren Alex and Matt, and her great-granddaughter Cora. Happy 99th Birthday Auntie Minnie!