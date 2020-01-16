Family thanks community for help in locating Charlotte Moccia

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The family of Charlotte Moccia, the 11-year-old girl who was abducted in Springfield Wednesday, has released a statement thanking the community and local officials for their help in locating Charlotte.

On behalf of Charlotte’s family, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood have issued a statement saying the family will not be doing any media interviews and “they are asking that everyone respect their privacy as they heal from this traumatic experience.”

AMBER Alert Canceled: Abducted Springfield girl found safe, suspect in custody

The family released the following statement:

“My husband and I would like to thank our neighbors, the State, Chicopee and Springfield police especially Detectives John Lopez and Angel Marrero, Captain Trent Duda, Mayor Sarno, Commissioner Clapprood, all local and national news outlets, family, friends, our Hampden Charter and St. Michael’s school communities, the doctor, nurse and social worker who assisted Charlotte in the ER, and strangers near and far who, via social media, got the word out to help bring Charlotte home. In particular, we’d like to thank Amanda Disley and her husband for their vigilance and courage for putting themselves in harm’s way to make sure she wasn’t out of their sight. The outpouring of love and support, near and far, is overwhelming. We are eternally grateful.” – Carl & Denise Moccia

Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Statement:

“Having two daughters of my own, no family should have to go through this. Due to the quick and great police and public team work done not only with ‘boots on the ground’ and technology, but just as important with heart, we are all relived and elated that Charlotte is back home safe with her mom and dad. I want to thank everyone who worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home and I am hopeful that our court system does the right thing and keeps ‘this monster’ off our streets forever.” -Mayor Domenic Sarno

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood’s statement: