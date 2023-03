HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked Monday night to put out a fire at a multi-unit apartment building on Walnut Street in Holyoke.

At 8:52 p.m. firefighters were called to 289 Walnut Street, and found fire in a fifth-floor bedroom. Holyoke Fire Department, Captain Dave Rex told 22News that the fire was contained in the bedroom.

The family living inside is now temporarily without a home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.