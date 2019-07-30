Fan Appreciation Night held for Valley Blue Sox

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – It was a night for baseball lovers in Holyoke.

The town celebrated Fan Appreciation Night with music, baseball, and Blue Sox fans. The Valley Blue Sox welcomed fans free-of-charge at the Mackenzie Stadium where the team played against the North Adams Steeplecats.

The Blue Sox are one of 13 teams playing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League

“We’re here to support the Blue Sox, it’s really good local baseball and we’re friends with the owners and our son’s actually a ball boy,” said Nathan Cook.

The Valley Blue Sox were also two league champions in 2017 and 2018, now sitting just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot this summer.