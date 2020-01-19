Fans brave the snow for Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 60 degree temperatures and blue skies a week ago, this weekend brought freezing temperatures and snow to western Massachusetts.

“It looks a lot nicer with the warm weather last week, we’re having actual winter now,” said Sarah Whitney of Springfield.

With the Boston Red Sox Winter Weekend being held for the first time in downtown Springfield and The Spalding Hoophall Classic being held at Springfield College, tens of thousands of visitors made a trip to Springfield this weekend.

22News spoke with one New Hampshire fan who said the snow wasn’t too bad at first but left early to get home at a decent time.

Michelle Moreau said, “We’re used to it, the snow isn’t going to keep us away but we are heading out a little earlier so we can head up north.”

Springfield’s parking ban will last until 7 a.m. Sunday for the even side 4 p.m. for the odd side of the road.