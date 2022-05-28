SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An away game isn’t preventing Thunderbirds fans from taking the stands to cheer on their team, instead of the MassMutual Center, they’re teaming up in a different venue Saturday night.

MGM’s Tap Sports Bar hosted the night’s watch party, where fans gathered to see the T-birds take on the Charlotte Checkers in Game 3.

it’s getting loud back at home at @MGMSpringfield! 🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/xizZ5nARjr — x – Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) May 28, 2022

This is part of the best of five game series in the Atlantic Division Finals. The Thunderbirds are undefeated currently, Saturday’s game will determine whether or not they can go straight to the semifinal. If the T-birds lose Saturday night’s game they will have to play two more games in Charlotte to conclude the five game series.

The city of Springfield is showing up and supporting their players rain or shine. Many telling 22News that Saturday’s storms and thunder is proof that the Thunderbirds will bring the thunder to the ice, for an incredible game.