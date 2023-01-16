SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people were off from work and school Monday as we observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And that gave some families the opportunity to head over to the MassMutual Center for the Thunderbirds game.

The Thunderbirds faced off against the Bridgeport Islanders for a 3 p.m. matchup. Springfield ultimately lost 6 to 1, but fans told 22News it was still a fun day at the rink regardless. As many were enjoying the day off, families were excited to cheer on their home team.

“I work quite a bit so it’s a day off with the family,” said Trevor Keleher of Ludlow. “I mean, we get to come out with him and that’s what matters most right? It’s our time together that’s why we come out here.”

The Thunderbirds play next Wednesday in Milwaukee. They are back home on Friday, January 27 vs. the Senators.