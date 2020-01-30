1  of  2
Breaking News
33-year-old victim of Springfield shooting identified Police investigating industrial accident in Chicopee
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump

Fans continue to honor Kobe Bryant at the Basketball Hall of Fame memorial

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports fans continue to visit a memorial in honor of basketball legend Kobe Bryant at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

People have been leaving flowers, candles, basketballs and sneakers since Sunday when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

22News spoke with a local basketball coach seeing the memorial for the first time.

Kobe is a legend. To see the birthplace of basketball show him respect and shout him out I think is important. We all loved him; he was a great basketball player, leader, father, and someone people all around the world lookup to.

Mychal Connolly, Basketball coach at MLK Community Center

A celebration of life in honor of Kobe will be held Thursday night at the MLK Community Center in Springfield from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories