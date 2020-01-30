Fans continue to honor Kobe Bryant at the Basketball Hall of Fame memorial

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sports fans continue to visit a memorial in honor of basketball legend Kobe Bryant at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

People have been leaving flowers, candles, basketballs and sneakers since Sunday when Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

22News spoke with a local basketball coach seeing the memorial for the first time.

Kobe is a legend. To see the birthplace of basketball show him respect and shout him out I think is important. We all loved him; he was a great basketball player, leader, father, and someone people all around the world lookup to. Mychal Connolly, Basketball coach at MLK Community Center

A celebration of life in honor of Kobe will be held Thursday night at the MLK Community Center in Springfield from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.