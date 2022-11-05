SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday night after an epic 5-1 victory against the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday that included a hat trick.

But before Saturday’s game, fans were eagerly waiting outside the Thunderdome as the Thunderbirds hosted their first ever “Thundercon.” The team turned Thunderdome into its own festival for fans of The Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk with both of those legendary Marvel™ characters appearing at Saturday’s big game.

Fans came dressed up as their favorite Marvel characters and helped the T-birds secure another win against the Bruins.

“These guys come out on the ice every night they give their all and they feed off the energy that we give them. So as much energy as we can give them, hopefully they can bring home a win tonight,” expressed Tomeka Ligon of Springfield.

The Thunderbirds have really gone all out during their last six games, so maybe the Springfield Thunderbirds can knock off Providence Bruins in another shootout to secure their next victory.

The Hartford Wolf Pack defeated the T-Birds in a close game for a score of 3-2 Saturday night. The Thunderbirds will go to Connecticut to face the Hartford Wolf Pack again this Wednesday. Puck drops at 9 p.m.