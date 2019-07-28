Fans get excited as New England Patriots train for upcoming season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots training camp is underway, and getting fans excited for the regular-season.

Patriots fans saw a few new faces during day one of training camp. But the Patriots have earned the respect of being Super Bowl Champions.

And with former tight end Rob Gronkowski retired, Patriots fans are still hopeful for yet another Super Bowl win.

Sam Garcia of Easthampton told 22News, “Usually every year, the Patriots are contenders for the Super Bowl and that’s going to be my expectation again even without Gronk. Thanks to Brady and Belichick and the rest of those guys.”

And fans told 22News, they expect the Patriots to take full advantage of their regular-season schedule with Head Coach Bill Belichick and Six-time Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Tom Brady leading the team.

It also looks like the Pats offensive line is going to be a strong one.

The Patriots will face-off against the Detriot Lions in their first pre-season game on August 8th.

