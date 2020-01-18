Fans meet star players, legends at Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time ever, the Boston Red Sox made Springfield their home for Winter Weekend.

Thousands of Red Sox fans filled the MassMutual Center for this giant fan fest. On Saturday, fans waited in three different rooms to meet their favorite Red Sox stars, including Dennis Eckersly and J.D. Martinez.

“It’s pretty cool, you see them on TV all those games and it’s pretty epic just to see them in real life,” said Tyler and Michael Dubec of Somers, CT.

“This is the first time it’s happening in western Mass., we’ve been waiting for this for a couple years now and it finally happened,” added Kevin and Colin Lumb. “Hopefully when we get in there we will find some pretty decent guys in there and get some good autographs.”

Red Sox fans waited in long lines to see their favorite current and former players at the MassMutual Center and to get autographs but they told 22News it was worth the wait and an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s overwhelming when you see it, it’s really quite well organized,” Roland Legere expressed. “The great part about it, I’m glad my grand-kids can come.”

Fans also told 22News, they believe the Red Sox will have a good year, and have faith that the team will select a manager who has the right fit.

They also were happy with the Winter Weekend program and are looking forward to coming back to Springfield next year.