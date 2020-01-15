Fans uncertain about Tom Brady’s future after recent move

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – New speculation Tuesday about Tom Brady and his future with the New England Patriots.

Greg Hill from Sports Radio WEEI told his listeners that Brady and his wife Gisele have moved out of their Brookline, Massachusetts home and moved into their recently purchased home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Hill is also reporting that Brady’s Gillette Stadium suite is cleaned out. Brady will be a free agent on March 18th for the first time in his NFL career. Fans are still hoping his sticks with New England.

Wilbraham resident Michael Lacoste told 22News, “I think he’s going to stay in New England for two more years. Like a two year contract myself.”

Brady has said in previous interviews that he is not rushing to make any determination on his future.