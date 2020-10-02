Farm Credit Financial Partners relocate to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large tech company is relocating into downtown Springfield, bringing more people to the area.

Farm Credit Financial Partners is moving into Tower Square in Springfield. They were originally located in Agawam, but the company has grown to over 250 employees in the past 25 years.

President and CEO, Bob Passini, believes it will not only benefit the employees, but the downtown area as well.

He told 22News, “I’m pleased that our staff will have the opportunity to enjoy the many dining options in Citywalk Café, retail shops, services, and the Springfield YMCA’s childcare and wellness center.”