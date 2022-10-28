WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield High School is hosting its Harvest of the Month Celebration on Friday.

West Springfield High School, along with Massachusetts Farm to School, has invited local and state officials to join them in highlighting and testing their local recipe of the month. This recipe has been made by the culinary program and highlights local apples. After the cafeteria taste test starting at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be some time for discussions about the farm-to-school programming and the plans for the high school and district.

Massachusetts Farm to School has worked with West Springfield High School as part of the Northeast Farm to School institute. The school has spent the past 21-22 school year developing a schoolwide farm-to-school action plan.

West Springfield High School has been awarded one of the USDA Farm to School Grants to grow its school garden program, as well as to integrate garden education into the existing curriculum. Massachusetts Farm to School and the MA Food for MA Kids Coalition are working on establishing a permanent Farm to School Grant Program in Massachusetts.