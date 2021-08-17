Farmers’ Market at Forest Park offers senior services

Fresh-picked tomatoes, cucumbers and other summer garden vegetables are displayed for sale at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors will be offered additional services at the farmers’ market at Forest Park Tuesday.

Senior citizens will be able to get their blood pressure checked and blood glucose screenings. Additionally, there will be agencies offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

The Alzheimer’s Association will be available to discuss programs for patients and caregivers.

Caring Health Center will provide COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, blood pressure and blood glucose testing.

HomeWorks Energy is taking applications for an energy evaluation on homes or apartments to help save on bills.

Medminder, is a pharmacy helping make prescription management easier.

The Springfield Library is providing information of programs for seniors as well as library card signups.

Summit Eldercare PACE – Fallon Health is available to discuss in-home clinical assistance, health insurance, medical care and social support.

The farmers’ market is held on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 26 in the Cyr Arena parking lot at Forest Park.

Farmers’ Market at Forest Park vendors: