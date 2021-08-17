Farmers’ Market at Forest Park offers senior services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors will be offered additional services at the farmers’ market at Forest Park Tuesday.
Senior citizens will be able to get their blood pressure checked and blood glucose screenings. Additionally, there will be agencies offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines.
- The Alzheimer’s Association will be available to discuss programs for patients and caregivers.
- Caring Health Center will provide COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, blood pressure and blood glucose testing.
- HomeWorks Energy is taking applications for an energy evaluation on homes or apartments to help save on bills.
- Medminder, is a pharmacy helping make prescription management easier.
- The Springfield Library is providing information of programs for seniors as well as library card signups.
- Summit Eldercare PACE – Fallon Health is available to discuss in-home clinical assistance, health insurance, medical care and social support.
The farmers’ market is held on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 26 in the Cyr Arena parking lot at Forest Park.
Farmers’ Market at Forest Park vendors:
|Bearded Bee
|Tom Flebotte
|1145 East St.
|583-2498
|Honey and honey products
|Berkshire Mountain Bakery
|Richard Bourdin
|Housatonic, MA 01235
|413-274-3412
|Organic sourdough bread
|Bousquet Smokehouse
|Brian Bousquet
|2787 Morse Brook Rd.
|Putney, VT 05346
|Smoked cheese and butter
|Chicoine Family Farm
|beefychic@aol.com
|116 Oliver St
|413-527-4882
|Grass fed beef
|Home Fruit Wine
|Lori Perkins
|382 South Main St.
|978-633-4395
|Fruit wines
|Lifebooch Kombucha
|Michael Bennion
|46 Manor House Ct
|Mike@lifebooch.com
|Lifebooch Kombucha
|Monsoon Coffee
|Tim Monson
|143 Main St.
|tmonson@monsoonroastery.com
|Coffee and coffee related products
|Outlook Farm
|Erin & Brad Morse
|Rte. 66, 136 Main Rd.
|413-529-9388
|Vegetables, fruit, pork
|Pitchfork Farm
|Tim Wing
|413-378-5184
|Westfield, MA 01085
|pork, duck, goose, turkey eggs
|Rainbow Harvest
|David Paysnick
|Greenfield
|davepays@gmail.com
|Plants and chemical-free vegetables
|Red Fire Farm
|Ryan Voiland
|184 Meadow Road.
|413-467-7645
|Organic produce, plants, and flowers
|Riverbend Farm
|Richard Wysk
|44A S.Main Street
|413-695-6015
|Fruit, vegetables, flowers, dried flowers