Farmers’ Market at Forest Park offers senior services

Fresh-picked tomatoes, cucumbers and other summer garden vegetables are displayed for sale at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors will be offered additional services at the farmers’ market at Forest Park Tuesday.

Senior citizens will be able to get their blood pressure checked and blood glucose screenings. Additionally, there will be agencies offering COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

  • The Alzheimer’s Association will be available to discuss programs for patients and caregivers.
  • Caring Health Center will provide COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, blood pressure and blood glucose testing.
  • HomeWorks Energy is taking applications for an energy evaluation on homes or apartments to help save on bills.
  • Medminder, is a pharmacy helping make prescription management easier.
  • The Springfield Library is providing information of programs for seniors as well as library card signups.
  • Summit Eldercare PACE – Fallon Health is available to discuss in-home clinical assistance, health insurance, medical care and social support.

The farmers’ market is held on Tuesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. through October 26 in the Cyr Arena parking lot at Forest Park.

Farmers’ Market at Forest Park vendors:

Bearded BeeTom Flebotte1145 East St.583-2498Honey and honey products
Berkshire Mountain BakeryRichard BourdinHousatonic, MA 01235413-274-3412Organic sourdough bread
Bousquet SmokehouseBrian Bousquet2787 Morse Brook Rd.Putney, VT 05346Smoked cheese and butter
Chicoine Family Farmbeefychic@aol.com116 Oliver St413-527-4882Grass fed beef
Home Fruit WineLori Perkins382 South Main St.978-633-4395Fruit wines
Lifebooch KombuchaMichael Bennion46 Manor House CtMike@lifebooch.comLifebooch Kombucha
Monsoon CoffeeTim Monson143 Main St.tmonson@monsoonroastery.comCoffee and coffee related products
Outlook FarmErin & Brad MorseRte. 66, 136 Main Rd.413-529-9388Vegetables, fruit, pork
Pitchfork FarmTim Wing413-378-5184Westfield, MA 01085pork, duck, goose, turkey eggs
Rainbow HarvestDavid PaysnickGreenfielddavepays@gmail.comPlants and chemical-free vegetables
Red Fire FarmRyan Voiland184 Meadow Road.413-467-7645Organic produce, plants, and flowers
Riverbend FarmRichard Wysk44A S.Main Street413-695-6015Fruit, vegetables, flowers, dried flowers

