Farmers’ Market at Forest Park receives funding from ARPA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Eric Lesser was in Forest Park Friday to announce funding to support staffing, website development, outreach, and education for the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park.

Senator Lesser acted as lead sponsor in the Senate, securing $75,000 dollars from the ARPA spending bill signed into law this week. The funding will allow the market to continue its mission to combat food insecurity, and also providing an opportunity for the community to access fresh and healthy food year.

Jodi Manning, manager of the Farmers’ Market at Forest Park told 22News, “There is a wonderful program in Massachusetts that helps people that are facing food insecurity and at the same time helps agriculture and the farmers market at forest park is a partner in that program. So it makes us an essential resource for people in our community who are facing need right now.”

The market is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but the snowy weather may impact those hours.