Farmers Market at STCC beings Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Farmers Market at STCC will be on campus every week starting Wednesday until November 13.

According to a news release sent to 22News, every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, vendors are set up between Scribelli and Deliso Hall.

The market will provide fresh produce, food, crafts, and music!

The following vendors will be selling their goods at the market:

Wicked Good Treats- chocolates and confections

Farmer and the Cheese- vegetables, herbs, fruit, meat and dairy, community-supported agriculture

South View Farm – flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables

Fat Boyz BBQ – barbecue food truck

Granny’s Place – vegetables, fruit, flowers, herbs, honey, jam

Pitchfork Farm – eggs, honey, baskets, bones, meat

Mark’s Clay Creations – polymer clay jewelry and bowls, vegetables

TruLee Scrumptious – bakery with gluten and dairy free options

Gardening The Community – value added products, fruit, vegetables

For every student who qualifies, STCC’s Center for Access Services will provide a weekly $10 voucher. Vendors accept cash, credit and debit cards in addition to SNAP, WIC and Elder benefits.

Free parking is available in marked 15-minute spots outside the market in Parking Lot D.