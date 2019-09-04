Farmers Market at STCC beings Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Farmers Market at STCC will be on campus every week starting Wednesday until November 13.
According to a news release sent to 22News, every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, vendors are set up between Scribelli and Deliso Hall.
The market will provide fresh produce, food, crafts, and music!
The following vendors will be selling their goods at the market:
- Wicked Good Treats- chocolates and confections
- Farmer and the Cheese- vegetables, herbs, fruit, meat and dairy, community-supported agriculture
- South View Farm – flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables
- Fat Boyz BBQ – barbecue food truck
- Granny’s Place – vegetables, fruit, flowers, herbs, honey, jam
- Pitchfork Farm – eggs, honey, baskets, bones, meat
- Mark’s Clay Creations – polymer clay jewelry and bowls, vegetables
- TruLee Scrumptious – bakery with gluten and dairy free options
- Gardening The Community – value added products, fruit, vegetables
For every student who qualifies, STCC’s Center for Access Services will provide a weekly $10 voucher. Vendors accept cash, credit and debit cards in addition to SNAP, WIC and Elder benefits.
Free parking is available in marked 15-minute spots outside the market in Parking Lot D.