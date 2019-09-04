Breaking News
Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts
Farmers Market at STCC beings Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Farmers Market at STCC will be on campus every week starting Wednesday until November 13.

According to a news release sent to 22News, every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, vendors are set up between Scribelli and Deliso Hall.

The market will provide fresh produce, food, crafts, and music!

The following vendors will be selling their goods at the market:

  • Wicked Good Treats- chocolates and confections
  • Farmer and the Cheese- vegetables, herbs, fruit, meat and dairy, community-supported agriculture 
  • South View Farm – flowers, plants, fruit and vegetables
  • Fat Boyz BBQ – barbecue food truck
  • Granny’s Place – vegetables, fruit, flowers, herbs, honey, jam
  • Pitchfork Farm – eggs, honey, baskets, bones, meat 
  • Mark’s Clay Creations – polymer clay jewelry and bowls, vegetables
  • TruLee Scrumptious – bakery with gluten and dairy free options
  •   Gardening The Community – value added products, fruit, vegetables

For every student who qualifies, STCC’s Center for Access Services will provide a weekly $10 voucher. Vendors accept cash, credit and debit cards in addition to SNAP, WIC and Elder benefits.

Free parking is available in marked 15-minute spots outside the market in Parking Lot D.

