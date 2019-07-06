Farmers’ Market brings locally grown produce to Hampden

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A year-round Farmers’ Market is bringing locally grown produce to Hampden.

Local farmers and artists set up every Saturday at the Bethlehem Church on Allen Street to share their locally made products with the community.

“Bringing good food, local food to the community,” Diane Rollins of Hampden told 22News. “We also do stuff with the Hampden Senior Center and the Monson Senior Center.”

Along with donating produce to local senior centers, the Hampden Farmers’ Market also donates produce and crafts for those in the SNAP program and other community members in need.