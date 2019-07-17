1  of  3
Farmer’s market in Chicopee will end in September

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s hot weather didn’t keep people away from the farmer’s market in Chicopee.

They set up under the Route 391 overpass on Chicopee Street.

The farmers market began 19-years-ago. Shoppers told 22News they prefer buying their produce directly from the 17 local farmers there.

“I think it’s nicer, fresher, get more of a variety, you don’t have to wait in line,” said Loralee Cavanaugh of Chicopee.

“Fresh produce, it’s like a shopping trip all in one, so many things, crafts, jewelry,” said Judy Morin of Chicopee.

The Chicopee farmers market is open every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 18.

