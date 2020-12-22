Farmers to Families food distribution suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Farmers to Families food distribution at the Eastfield Mall and other locations throughout the commonwealth have been suspended according to Ken Melanson Site Manager from Springfield Distribution.

The food distribution is hosted by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation which supports veterans and their families.

However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has suspended funding to the Farmers to Families program for the remainder of 2020.

All the Farmers to Families events have been canceled until further notice.

The Food4Vets campaign, which is open to Veterans and their immediate families, will be closed to the public.

Any families who registered for a free fresh food box for December 26 will not receive it.

However, the veterans who are part of the MMS foundation and their families are still able to shop at the MMSF empowerment center located in Agawam at 104 Ramah Circle South, 6 days a week without any charge.

