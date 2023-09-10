HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fashion show is being held at the Holyoke Mall for back-to-school styles from 11 retailers.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. in Cafe Square child and teen models from across the Pioneer Valley will be styled in affordable, ready-to-purchase trending pieces from stores in the Holyoke Mall. The event will feature trends in fashion, exclusive coupons, and raffle prizes.

The following retailers are participating:

  1. American Eagle
  2. A Sneaker City
  3. Earthbound Trading Company
  4. Forever 21
  5. H&M
  6. House of Fitteds
  7. Lane Bryant
  8. Rue21
  9. Theory
  10. Windsor
  11. Zumiez

The Holyoke Mall is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

