HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fashion show is being held at the Holyoke Mall for back-to-school styles from 11 retailers.
On Sunday at 3 p.m. in Cafe Square child and teen models from across the Pioneer Valley will be styled in affordable, ready-to-purchase trending pieces from stores in the Holyoke Mall. The event will feature trends in fashion, exclusive coupons, and raffle prizes.
The following retailers are participating:
- American Eagle
- A Sneaker City
- Earthbound Trading Company
- Forever 21
- H&M
- House of Fitteds
- Lane Bryant
- Rue21
- Theory
- Windsor
- Zumiez
The Holyoke Mall is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
