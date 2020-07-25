Fast food restaurants taking extra steps to protect staff, customers from virus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, McDonald’s and Chipotle are taking additional precautions to protect customers and employees at its restaurants.

Effective Friday, Chipotle requires all who enter to wear face coverings. McDonald’s also announced that customers will have to wear face coverings at its restaurants beginning August 1.

Signage has been put up at restaurants to let people know about the policy.

“That’s a good idea if people everywhere are wearing the masks and doing hand sanitizer and everything that’s a good thing,” said Hinl Vyas of Chicopee. “Yeah, people like it. I like it too also.”

The moves follow similar policies from major restaurant chains and retailers, including Starbucks, Panera, Walmart, and Kroger.