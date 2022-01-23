Fatal one-vehicle car crash on 967 Main Street Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department is conducting an investigation following a single vehicle car crash that left one occupant dead on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. near 967 Main Street in the town of Wilbraham.

According to a news release from the Wilbraham Police Department, the two people in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital by the Wilbraham Fire Department ambulance.

One of the victims of the car crash was a man who was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other person is currently being treated.

The cause of the car accident is till unknown and the Wilbraham Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police and the Hampden County District Attorneys Office are currently investigating.

At this time there is no other information.

22News will continue to update this post once more information becomes available as details are released.