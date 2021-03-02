Father and son arrested on separate charges by two police departments in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A father and son were arrested Monday on separate charges in connection with an extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Chief Daniel Valadas of the Ludlow Police Department said members of the Hampden County Special Response Team (HCSRT), executed a search warrant at a home on Sewall Street in Ludlow Monday afternoon and arrested 43-year-old Joey D. Fitsgerald, and 25-year-old Ethan D. Fitzgerald, both of Ludlow.





Joey was arrested by the Ludlow Police Department on the following charges:

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin), Subsequent Offense

Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine), Subsequent Offense

Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Number

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Ethan was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from the Monson Police Department.

Their arrest is a result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation by both Ludlow and Monson police along with detectives from the Massachusetts State Police, Chief Valadas said.

Officers found a pistol with defaced serial numbers, three magazines, a holster, an ammunition bag, 15 baggies of what is believed to be heroin, and a baggie with suspected cocaine, during a search of the residence.

Joey was held on $2,540 bash bail.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Tuesday, March 2.