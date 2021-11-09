Father’s birthdate helps choose the winning lottery ticket in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southwick resident is a $2 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Kathyann Pellegrini of Southwick has claimed a $2 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game on October 18. She chose this ticket because it was in bin #16, her father’s birthdate.

Kathyann chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of the money to purchase jackets, hats, glove and mittens for those in need this winter.

She bought her ticket at Southwick Foodmart located at 610 College Highway in Southwick. The retailer will get a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” is a $10 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.