Father’s day events at MGM Springfield

Hampden County

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is celebrating Father’s with a day-long barbecue and other activities Sunday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the outdoor barbeque buffet at the TAP Patio starts at 11:00 a.m. and will go until 9:00 p.m.

The barbecue is $22 a person and dads can bowl for free, all day long.

Dad’s will also get the chance to customize their own cigar outside on the plaza from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., compete in a “Closest to the pin” competition from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or taste bourbon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Topgolf Swing Suite.

There will also be live music, and chances to win prizes.

