Father’s Day expected to be ‘more normal’ this year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend to celebrate your dad officially kicks off in just a few hours, and retailers across the country are preparing for a more normal Father’s Day shopping weekend as pandemic restrictions loosen.

According to Home Depot, top gifts for dad are power tools, fire pits, and lawn equipment. Experts predict spending for Father’s Day will top more than $20.1 billion this year.

But for some, the dollar amount isn’t what’s important.

“Think about something that they need, something personable,” said Chad Joyal of West Springfield.

If you haven’t done your Father’s day shopping just yet, the Better Business Bureau doesn’t want you to fall vicitim to scams. If you receive an email with a Father’s Day offer, make sure the source is legitimate before clicking on it.