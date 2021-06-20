Father’s Day service held at JERICHO

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to the Mass Bishop William Byrne celebrated at St. Michael’s Cathedral on Sunday morning, the Bishop later held a Father’s Day service in Holyoke.

The service was held at JERICHO, the Bureau for Exceptional Children & Adults. It was the first time a leader in the western Massachusetts Catholic community has celebrated a Father’s Day Mass at JERICHO.

“It’s just the celebration of the whole family of faith being together, around the altar. This is Father’s Day and what a great ay for the father of the Springfield Diocese to be with some of his most amazing parishioners,” Bishop Byrne said.

Bishop Byrne spent years as a Parish Priest serving a Ministry identical to the work being done for disabled people at Jericho in Holyoke.