Fawn rescued in East Longmeadow reminds residents how to encounter wildlife

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police and East Longmeadow police rescued a fawn at Heritage Park on Monday.

The East Longmeadow Police Department posted the photo of the fawn on their Facebook along with a notice regarding wildlife and what to do if you encounter any.

The notice states situations in which a resident may encounter a fawn and how to respond depending on the situation. In any situation with wildlife residents should call environmental police and stay as far away from it as possible.