Fawn rescued in East Longmeadow reminds residents how to encounter wildlife

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: East Longmeadow PD)

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police and East Longmeadow police rescued a fawn at Heritage Park on Monday.

The East Longmeadow Police Department posted the photo of the fawn on their Facebook along with a notice regarding wildlife and what to do if you encounter any.

The notice states situations in which a resident may encounter a fawn and how to respond depending on the situation. In any situation with wildlife residents should call environmental police and stay as far away from it as possible.

Environmental police reference sheet for fawn calls (East Longmeadow Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today