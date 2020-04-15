FBI conducting investigation in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Investigators from the FBI are in a residential neighborhood in East Longmeadow Wednesday morning, as part of a federal investigation.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera confirmed for 22News that FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies are conducting “court authorized activity” on Lori Lane, which is “part of an ongoing federal investigation.”

Setera could not provide additional details at this time as to what the investigation involves.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.