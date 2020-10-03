FBI report: Crime rate decreased in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual FBI report shows the crime rate in Springfield has gradually decreased over the years.

According to the FBI’s uniform crime report, from 2018 to 2019 violent crime in Springfield decreased by 9-percent and overall crime by 4-percent.

Both Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood credit the Springfield Police Department and the community with the decline in numbers.

22News spoke with Rodrick McLoud, a Springfield resident, who said he’s noticed the difference.

“Oh, I think it’s a good thing because crime is bad,” McLoud said. “Occasionally you run into some weird people but for the most part, most people I meet around here are pretty good.”

In the past 10 years, the overall crime rate in Springfield has decreased by 44 percent.