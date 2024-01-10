SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, we know the FBI has opted out of conducting an investigation into claims of voter fraud in Springfield’s mayoral election.

Springfield’s Election Commissioner has learned the investigation will not happen, discouraging news for some.

Did voter fraud happen in the Springfield Mayoral election? With no confirmed criminal investigation, that’s a question that may remain open-ended.

Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez told 22News the FBI does not intend to investigate the October 28th voter fraud claims. Oyola-Lopez was among the group of election workers that gave sworn affidavits alleging members of Justin Hurst’s campaign team paid people for their votes.

The FBI was in Springfield last month, just weeks after the alleged voter fraud incident was caught on camera here at city hall, though at the time there wasn’t much public information on whether or not they’d conduct an investigation of their own. News of the FBI’s decline, a let-down to City Solicitor John Payne, who told 22News, “I think that’s disappointing given the fact that issues of election fraud and paying people to vote is something that’s very serious and I wish it had been investigated.”

Payne adds that he’s not aware of any other law enforcement agencies pursuing an investigation. When 22News reached out to the DA’s office for comment, a spokesperson said they had no information to add.

We additionally reached out to Justin Hurst for reaction. He declined to comment at this time.