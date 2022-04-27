(WWLP) – The FBI is warning parents and caregivers about an increase in sextortion involving children.

The FBI is tracking an increase in the number of incidents where adults are posing as young girls. These adults then convince young boys to send sexual images and videos. Then turn around and demand money from the boys. 22News spoke to people about this recent warning from the FBI.

“I believe parents and family in general even in schools, doctors, and nurses. I believe they should teach kids how to advocate for themselves. If you don’t speak about it, how are you going to protect others from it?” Tealysia Rodriguez of West Springfield said.

Sextortion is a crime punishable by law and can include heavy penalties such as life sentences for the offender. The FBI suggests being selective about what you share online, blocking or ignoring messages from strangers, and reporting suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.