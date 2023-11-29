SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fraud schemes targeting the elderly are on the rise across the country.

The FBI, says people over the age of 60 experience nearly a quarter of all fraud complaints in the U.S., resulting in billions of dollars stolen annually.

FBI agents of the cybercrime division in Springfield and Boston, shedding light on this issue, “One of the main things that all these frauds have in common, is some sort of ask for money,” says Special Agent Casey Anderson. “If you don’t know somebody, you have no reason to send them money, no matter what they are promising you.”

The FBI says elderly fraud includes mass mailing and telemarketing schemes, even lottery phone scams, internet romance scams. These criminals typically demand payment by wire transfers, gift cards, and cryptocurrency, which is one way you can spot the scheme, another way, they may try to influence you emotionally.

Special Agent Maddie Hagen, telling 22News, “They are going to get those emotions up and say, ‘I need the money now, if you don’t do it now, its not going to happen. You won’t be able to invest it in time, triple your earnings.’ They want you to make a decision right away before you can actually think about it.”

Preventative measures when it comes to scams include blocking unwanted calls, and text messages, and making sure to never give personal or financial information to someone you do not know.

If you think you are the victim of elderly fraud or abuse, you are asked to call your local police or the FBI immediately.