FCC announces new way to protect consumers from robocalls

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday, the Federal Communication Commission gave phone companies the green light to automatically enroll customers in call-blocking services.

Before, customers had to sign up for those services. This new rule will hopefully stop those annoying, unwanted robocalls.

“The phone never stops they are calling you from Russia they are calling you from local numbers it’s unbelievable,” said Michelle Barnes.

Last year alone, the FCC received 232,000 complaints regarding robocalls from consumers.

Milagros Johnson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information told 22News, “You know there’s always ways for some calls to get through. I don’t think this is a 100 percent guarantee but at least it should alleviate some of those calls some of the nightmares consumers are experiencing.”

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is a robocall. Watch out for local numbers, because it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a local caller.

Another red flag is callers claiming to be from the IRS or Social Security Administration. These agencies will not call you.

If you receive a suspicious call asking for money or personal information, you can contact your local police department or the Office of Consumer Information.