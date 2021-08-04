FDA approved COVID antibody treatment available at Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new FDA authorized COVID antibody treatment is available at Baystate Medical Center.

It’s an injectable antibody treatment that’s been shown to prevent severe illness and death in those most at risk. Medical experts say the vaccine is always best, but this new preventative treatment will work well for those who can’t get vaccinated due to certain medical conditions.

Doctors at Baystate say they like what they’ve seen from the treatment so far.

“We follow all of our patients and the studies conducted does support its effectiveness in preventing severe infection,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, in a statement to 22News said, “We are not providing these at Mercy, but they do provide them at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for appropriate patients.”

Those who are immunocompromised, HIV patients, cancer patients, and organ transplant recipients, are good candidates for this treatment.