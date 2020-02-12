February 12: Last day to register to vote in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Massachusetts, voters are starting to prepare for the state’s primary election.

We’re less than a month away from the presidential primary in Massachusetts and if you want to participate, Wednesday is your last chance to register. Massachusetts will hold its presidential primary on March 3.

If you don’t think you’ll be able to vote that day, you or a family member can request an Absentee Ballot. You’ll need to turn in the absentee ballot application by noon on March 2, the day before the primary. You can check your voter status online using the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website or by calling your local clerk’s office.

If you try registering to vote twice, it’ll come up as a duplicate and be rejected by the clerk’s office. Early voting begins Monday, February 24 and runs through February 28.

Check your voter status here.