Federal financial aid available to help Holyoke residents, businesses

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal financial relief is now available for residents and businesses in the city of Holyoke.

The American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress established the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Through that fund, Holyoke received $14 million which will go towards COVID-19 response efforts, strengthening public services, and creating jobs and not only will this help existing infrastructure in the city, but it will also create more opportunities.

“We are looking at tourism, we are looking at health, we are looking to try and improve the health in apartment buildings which has been something that I’ve advocated for a while we are looking at trying to get new homeownership in some of the vacant lots the city owns,” said acting Mayor Terry Murphy.

Acting Mayor Murphy hopes to have all funds allocated by the end of August.

Public comment and an advisory council will have a say in how funds are distributed.