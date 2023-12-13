CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New federal funding aims to support roadway safety efforts here in western Massachusetts.

The United States Department of Transportation has awarded over $800 million to improve roadway safety, under the ‘Safe Streets and Roads for All’ grants.

Several communities in our area including Chicopee, Holyoke and Westfield will receive funding in this initiative. 22News spoke with Gary Roux of the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, who will use the $1 million they were awarded to better assess the problems areas in western Massachusetts.

Roux says, “Under this Regional Safety Action Plan, we would be looking at some of the causes of the crashes that have been happening and identifying some of the top remedies to alleviate some of those crashes.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Massachusetts ranks among states with the highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities.