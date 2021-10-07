Federal funding awarded to Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be at the Quadrangle Green Thursday afternoon to announce a massive contribution to the Springfield Museums.

“As a beloved community anchor and an important informal-learning hub, we were overjoyed to re-open in July 2020. Our visitors make our Museums alive with energy and potential and we are so glad to have them back in our buildings. We are deeply grateful for the funds provided by the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant, which will help us make up for the lost time during that four month period.” Springfield Museums President and CEO Kay Simpson

The federal government awarded $1.2 million Shuttered Venue Operator Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to the museum. The museums were forced to close for four months during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in July.

Protocols include

Masks are required for visitors age 2 and up .

. Advance tickets are strongly encouraged. Please visit the Tickets page.

