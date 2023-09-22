SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday, we’re hearing local commuters, following the announcement of $100 million in federal funding, to directly improve train service right here in western Massachusetts.

Governor Healey and Congressman Richard Neal were in Springfield Friday to announce the funding. The $108 million will go towards several projects to boost commuter rail service across Massachusetts, like adding 2 daily round trip trains between Boston and Springfield, that would continue south to Hartford, New Haven and then to New York City.

The money will also go towards making track improvements, which would help decrease the travel time from Boston to Springfield down to about 2 hours.

Nathan Miller of Chicopee says, “It would just be a lot easier like monetarily wise, it’s cheaper. Like trains to Connecticut are a lot cheaper than trains to Boston. I have a lot of friends and family in Boston and it would just be more convenient.”

Both Healey and Neal agree that east west rail could boost the state’s economy, and help with the housing crisis.